22202 Coriander Drive

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in the West Memorial Subdivision in Katy, TX. Large den with wood floors and a dining room with a skylight that adds lots of natural light. Doors open from the Den and the Master Bedroom leading out to the Patio. Master Bathroom has a Large Jacuzzi Bathtub. Large Master Bedroom Closet with Sliding Mirrors. Secondary Bedrooms have large closets as well. It also has an Awesome Back Yard with a Covered Patio. Great Curb Appeal, this one will not last long. Close to I-10/Beltway 99 and Energy Corridor! Zoned to excellent Katy ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.