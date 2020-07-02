All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:54 AM

2220 E Bering Dr Drive

2220 Bering Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Bering Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeously updated 2br, 2 ba condominium/townhome nestled quietly on Bering Drive in beautiful Bering Oaks area. Conveniently located a short 1 mile drive to the Galleria, minutes from downtown & the medical center. A well adorned chefs kitchen with granite countertops awaits preparation of your delicious meals. Kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious family/dining rooms are finely appointed with abundant natural light, fireplace & new tile to welcome family and friends. Substantial master suite with large walk-in closet. Master BR to private balcony, which overlooks the pool. Study room adjoins master. Newly updated master bath accompanies the master suite. Sizeable guest bedroom with a full bath. Granite on all counters. Utility room with washer/dryer & half bath are located downstairs. Cozy sunroom downstairs. Condo association pool is steps from your front door. Large two car garage with storage capacity.Beautiful home; Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have any available units?
2220 E Bering Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have?
Some of 2220 E Bering Dr Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 E Bering Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 E Bering Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 E Bering Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive has accessible units.
Does 2220 E Bering Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 E Bering Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.

