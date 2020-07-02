2220 E Bering Dr Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Gorgeously updated 2br, 2 ba condominium/townhome nestled quietly on Bering Drive in beautiful Bering Oaks area. Conveniently located a short 1 mile drive to the Galleria, minutes from downtown & the medical center. A well adorned chefs kitchen with granite countertops awaits preparation of your delicious meals. Kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious family/dining rooms are finely appointed with abundant natural light, fireplace & new tile to welcome family and friends. Substantial master suite with large walk-in closet. Master BR to private balcony, which overlooks the pool. Study room adjoins master. Newly updated master bath accompanies the master suite. Sizeable guest bedroom with a full bath. Granite on all counters. Utility room with washer/dryer & half bath are located downstairs. Cozy sunroom downstairs. Condo association pool is steps from your front door. Large two car garage with storage capacity.Beautiful home; Great location.