2211 Detering Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:29 PM

2211 Detering Street

2211 Detering Street · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Detering Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of highly desired Cottage Grove, this charming and spacious four-story home offers an open concept living area, high ceilings, patio, with 3 bedrooms. Large open living on 2nd floor with high ceilings and lots of natural lighting. Island kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Master has walk in closet and great shower and tub. Two car garage with additional parking in front of home. Close proximity to all major freeways, downtown, Memorial Park, neighborhood walking and bike trails. Flat deck roof with amazing city skyline view, NO HOA. This home did not flood. This incredible home is waiting for YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Detering Street have any available units?
2211 Detering Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Detering Street have?
Some of 2211 Detering Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Detering Street currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Detering Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Detering Street pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Detering Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2211 Detering Street offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Detering Street offers parking.
Does 2211 Detering Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Detering Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Detering Street have a pool?
No, 2211 Detering Street does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Detering Street have accessible units?
No, 2211 Detering Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Detering Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Detering Street has units with dishwashers.

