2211 Detering Street

Located in the heart of highly desired Cottage Grove, this charming and spacious four-story home offers an open concept living area, high ceilings, patio, with 3 bedrooms. Large open living on 2nd floor with high ceilings and lots of natural lighting. Island kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Master has walk in closet and great shower and tub. Two car garage with additional parking in front of home. Close proximity to all major freeways, downtown, Memorial Park, neighborhood walking and bike trails. Flat deck roof with amazing city skyline view, NO HOA. This home did not flood. This incredible home is waiting for YOU.