2211 Davis Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:36 AM

2211 Davis Street

2211 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Davis Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move-in ready! Great location just a stone's throw of Downtown Houston and close to entertainment, NRG Stadium, restaurants, shopping and the Medical Center area. Kitchen has gorgeous new granite counter tops and new white cabinetry. New gas range, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms both have new ceiling fans, new blinds and ample closet space. All new floors, plumbing, and electrical! Fenced in yard, large driveway and nice backyard. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal included. Washer and dryer hookups are available. Set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Davis Street have any available units?
2211 Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Davis Street have?
Some of 2211 Davis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2211 Davis Street offer parking?
No, 2211 Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Davis Street have a pool?
No, 2211 Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 2211 Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Davis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

