2211 Davis Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move-in ready! Great location just a stone's throw of Downtown Houston and close to entertainment, NRG Stadium, restaurants, shopping and the Medical Center area. Kitchen has gorgeous new granite counter tops and new white cabinetry. New gas range, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms both have new ceiling fans, new blinds and ample closet space. All new floors, plumbing, and electrical! Fenced in yard, large driveway and nice backyard. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal included. Washer and dryer hookups are available. Set up your showing today!