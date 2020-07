Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

This beautiful lease listing is available beginning mid August 2019. Established neighborhood, quick access to Hwy 59, just approx.30 min. to Downtown Houston or less to Spring and The Woodlands Texas area. Updates include new carpet, remodeled showers, new paint. Pool service is included in the lease of the home. Call or txt for questions.