All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2121 Fountain View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2121 Fountain View Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:14 PM

2121 Fountain View Drive

2121 Fountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2121 Fountain View Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely renovated three bedroom/two and half bath condo located in the heart of the Galleria area! All bills paid in flat fee per month, cable included! The condo complex is gated and the unit comes with two reserved covered parking spots and access to several pools. Unit is furnished with washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave and has ample kitchen and living space. Located near five grocery stores, three Starbucks, four gyms, two post offices, five bank branches, a Wataburger, and at least 25 other fabulous restaurants and bars. Easy access to 610, Westheimer, 59, Richmond, and Woodway. Reach out for a showing or video tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Fountain View Drive have any available units?
2121 Fountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Fountain View Drive have?
Some of 2121 Fountain View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Fountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Fountain View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Fountain View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Fountain View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2121 Fountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Fountain View Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 Fountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Fountain View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Fountain View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Fountain View Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 Fountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Fountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Fountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Fountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston