2121 Fountain View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Completely renovated three bedroom/two and half bath condo located in the heart of the Galleria area! All bills paid in flat fee per month, cable included! The condo complex is gated and the unit comes with two reserved covered parking spots and access to several pools. Unit is furnished with washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave and has ample kitchen and living space. Located near five grocery stores, three Starbucks, four gyms, two post offices, five bank branches, a Wataburger, and at least 25 other fabulous restaurants and bars. Easy access to 610, Westheimer, 59, Richmond, and Woodway. Reach out for a showing or video tour today.