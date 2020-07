Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant THREE BEDROOM/TWO BATH corner unit on the top floor of a four story Midrise. 14ft. ceilings and mock fireplace in Living Room. Tons of closet space. Ground level garage with assigned parking with controlled entrance & exit. Located in the heart of the Upper Kirby District. Minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Museum District, Rice Village and The Texas Medical Center. See Rental Criteria posted to MLS docs.