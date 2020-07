Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

UPDATED 1 STORY IN THE FRONT OF KINGWOOD; CLEAN & READY TO GO! Unique contemporary with lots of charm & courtyard entry. Large treed lot, detached garage & extended patio. Wood flooring throughout living areas & bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, high ceilings, lots of natural light, lots of storage & built in wet bar. Good schools, close to shopping, restaurants & medical facilities. Landlord prefers a longer term lease. Looking for tenant with good rental history and good income.