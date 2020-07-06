211 Sulky Trail Street

This lovely home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with a den. You will have plenty of space in the living room and you will enjoy the open kitchen concept in this house. The breakfast area is right off the kitchen and leads you to the exterior backyard and covered patio. You will also have extra storage space in your utility shed. All bedroom have great closet space as well as extra closets in the hall. Call to schedule an appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
