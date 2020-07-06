All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
211 Sulky Trail Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:09 PM

211 Sulky Trail Street

211 Sulky Trail Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 Sulky Trail Street, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with a den. You will have plenty of space in the living room and you will enjoy the open kitchen concept in this house. The breakfast area is right off the kitchen and leads you to the exterior backyard and covered patio. You will also have extra storage space in your utility shed. All bedroom have great closet space as well as extra closets in the hall. Call to schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Sulky Trail Street have any available units?
211 Sulky Trail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Sulky Trail Street have?
Some of 211 Sulky Trail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Sulky Trail Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Sulky Trail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Sulky Trail Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Sulky Trail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 211 Sulky Trail Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Sulky Trail Street offers parking.
Does 211 Sulky Trail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Sulky Trail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Sulky Trail Street have a pool?
No, 211 Sulky Trail Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Sulky Trail Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Sulky Trail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Sulky Trail Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Sulky Trail Street has units with dishwashers.

