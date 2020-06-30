211 E 22nd Street

Amenities

This wonderful family home located in the esteemed Heights/Greater Heights area boasts a spectacular location within walking distance to jogging trails, shops & cafes on the famed 19th St. strip. Meticulously updated and cared for from top to bottom, this 3BD/3BA home offers the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind plus entertain in grand scale with picture-perfect covered front porch, spacious entry room, bright living room and elegant formal dining emphasized by designer lighting. For the avid cook or seasoned host, the gourmet kitchen keeps life streamlined with built-in SS appliances, island and marble counters. A full bath and laundry with access to the fenced backyard rounds off this main floor, with three gorgeous bedrooms and two full baths upstairs including a voluminous master with sitting nook and luxe ensuite bath. Hardwood floors throughout plus a gated drive to a new 2-car garage rounds out these remarkable features for beautiful, easycare living and entertaining.