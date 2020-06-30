All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
211 E 22nd Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:57 PM

211 E 22nd Street

211 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 East 22nd Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This wonderful family home located in the esteemed Heights/Greater Heights area boasts a spectacular location within walking distance to jogging trails, shops & cafes on the famed 19th St. strip. Meticulously updated and cared for from top to bottom, this 3BD/3BA home offers the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind plus entertain in grand scale with picture-perfect covered front porch, spacious entry room, bright living room and elegant formal dining emphasized by designer lighting. For the avid cook or seasoned host, the gourmet kitchen keeps life streamlined with built-in SS appliances, island and marble counters. A full bath and laundry with access to the fenced backyard rounds off this main floor, with three gorgeous bedrooms and two full baths upstairs including a voluminous master with sitting nook and luxe ensuite bath. Hardwood floors throughout plus a gated drive to a new 2-car garage rounds out these remarkable features for beautiful, easycare living and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E 22nd Street have any available units?
211 E 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E 22nd Street have?
Some of 211 E 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 E 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 E 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 211 E 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 E 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 211 E 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 211 E 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 E 22nd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 211 E 22nd Street has accessible units.
Does 211 E 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.

