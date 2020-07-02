2106 CRESENT PALM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location Location Location! Mediterranean Custom Built Home at the most desirable location inside LOP. Home offers splendid lake views, open concept floor plan with a sleek contemporary feel, gorgeous kitchen with top of the line appliances, open to family and breakfast area. Light airy feel with lots of natural light, unique concrete flooring at first floor and wood floors at 2nd level No CARPETS, this house stands out from the rest from the quality of buildmanship and finishes that we usually see in LOP. Features stunning pool and lake views from all living areas, plus a huge side backyard. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 powder bath, Direct access to walking trail, lake fountains light up at night view is superb! Close to secondary residence only access... you could not ask for more. Refrigerator, washer, dryer , pool and yard maintenance included. Foyer and several walls and ceilings will be repainted. Ready to move in!