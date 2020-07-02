All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2106 CRESENT PALM Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

2106 CRESENT PALM Lane

2106 Cresent Palm Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2106 Cresent Palm Ln, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location Location Location! Mediterranean Custom Built Home at the most desirable location inside LOP. Home offers splendid lake views, open concept floor plan with a sleek contemporary feel, gorgeous kitchen with top of the line appliances, open to family and breakfast area. Light airy feel with lots of natural light, unique concrete flooring at first floor and wood floors at 2nd level No CARPETS, this house stands out from the rest from the quality of buildmanship and finishes that we usually see in LOP. Features stunning pool and lake views from all living areas, plus a huge side backyard. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 powder bath, Direct access to walking trail, lake fountains light up at night view is superb! Close to secondary residence only access... you could not ask for more. Refrigerator, washer, dryer , pool and yard maintenance included. Foyer and several walls and ceilings will be repainted. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have any available units?
2106 CRESENT PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have?
Some of 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2106 CRESENT PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane offers parking.
Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane has a pool.
Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 CRESENT PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston