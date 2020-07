Amenities

This beautifully updated unit is a true gem. Located in the heart of it all, this home is minutes from the Heights, Downtown, Midtown, and The Galleria. With an automatic gate, you can ensure you will be living a comfortable and private life at home. Come schedule your showing today! *Refrigerator included and new stove being installed!*