Last updated May 25 2019 at 5:47 PM

2061 Southgate Boulevard

2061 Southgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Southgate Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location on Southgate Boulevard! Walk to Medical Center! Walk to Roberts Elementary School! Charming one story home with loft! Lovely hardwood floors! Garage is for storage only and upstairs loft was used by previous tenant as child's playroom...information per owner. Owner prefers long term lease. Sunroom is on back of house - back yard is fenced. Property is occupied thru 6/10/2019 and showing must be confirmed with tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have any available units?
2061 Southgate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have?
Some of 2061 Southgate Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Southgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Southgate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Southgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2061 Southgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Southgate Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Southgate Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2061 Southgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2061 Southgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Southgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Southgate Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

