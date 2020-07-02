2061 Southgate Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location on Southgate Boulevard! Walk to Medical Center! Walk to Roberts Elementary School! Charming one story home with loft! Lovely hardwood floors! Garage is for storage only and upstairs loft was used by previous tenant as child's playroom...information per owner. Owner prefers long term lease. Sunroom is on back of house - back yard is fenced. Property is occupied thru 6/10/2019 and showing must be confirmed with tenant.