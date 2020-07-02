2061 Southgate Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030 University Place
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location on Southgate Boulevard! Walk to Medical Center! Walk to Roberts Elementary School! Charming one story home with loft! Lovely hardwood floors! Garage is for storage only and upstairs loft was used by previous tenant as child's playroom...information per owner. Owner prefers long term lease. Sunroom is on back of house - back yard is fenced. Property is occupied thru 6/10/2019 and showing must be confirmed with tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
