2050 Pine River Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This lovely home is vacant and ready for a move in! Beautiful and spacious Kingwood home. Four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Newly remodeled with plank flooring, granite counters, new tile,paint, faucets, lighting, etc. Huge backyard with covered patio andupstairs covered balcony off the master suite. Double sinks in bothfull baths. Master bath features a jetted tub and separate shower. Huge living area with wet bar, bookcases and fireplace. Two diningareas plus an eating bar. Built in desks in bedrooms and kitchen. Newstainless steel appliances.