Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:51 PM

2050 Pine River Drive

2050 Pine River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Pine River Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely home is vacant and ready for a move in! Beautiful and spacious Kingwood home. Four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Newly remodeled with plank flooring, granite counters, new tile,paint, faucets, lighting, etc. Huge backyard with covered patio andupstairs covered balcony off the master suite. Double sinks in bothfull baths. Master bath features a jetted tub and separate shower. Huge living area with wet bar, bookcases and fireplace. Two diningareas plus an eating bar. Built in desks in bedrooms and kitchen. Newstainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Pine River Drive have any available units?
2050 Pine River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Pine River Drive have?
Some of 2050 Pine River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Pine River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Pine River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Pine River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Pine River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2050 Pine River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Pine River Drive offers parking.
Does 2050 Pine River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Pine River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Pine River Drive have a pool?
No, 2050 Pine River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Pine River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 Pine River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Pine River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Pine River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

