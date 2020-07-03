2039 Lone Rock Drive

Amenities

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO FLOODING! This stunning 2 story home, nestled in desirable Kingwood subdivision sits on a oversized corner lot, is a classic! The home boasts a spacious floorplan, featuring formal living, dining, &amp; breakfast room. Ideal for entertaining, the flow of the home is classic &amp; functional. Brand NEW carpet &amp; FRESH Paint!!! Newly renovated bathrooms! Granite countertops throughout! Kitchen includes refrigerator &amp; plenty of cabinets for storage! Off the kitchen, there's a huge window, which overlooks the expansive backyard. The gracious master bedroom, hosts a decent master bath &amp; shower combo with his and hers sink. Upstairs offers the second &amp; third bedroom both are generous in size &amp; there are exceptional closets &amp; storage throughout the home. Additional features include brilliant windows that allow for an abundance of natural light, easy access to the outdoor patio, backyard shed, and family gatherings. Lawn Care &amp; Pest Control Included! Close to I-59 &amp; Airport!