2034 Counter Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking bbq/grill garage

**Ready for immediate move-in, pets welcome** Fridge, washer and dryer included! Zoned to acclaimed Spring Branch ISD. No carpet - hardwood and tile throughout. The kitchen boasts a full sized fridge and granite countertops, overlooking the fully fenced large backyard with covered patio, deck and mature trees, perfect for summer BBQs and get togethers- rain or shine! Unlike most homes of this era, the kitchen and living room flow into each other creating an open floor plan. Fully renovated bathroom suite with granite vanity, walk-in tile shower, and storage. Master bedroom has ensuite bath & walk in closet. Each bedroom has ample closet space and lots of natural light. You'll find even more storage with 2 hallway closets and parking for 4+ cars: 2-car garage, covered carport, long driveway, and extra street parking. Easy to show, visit today!