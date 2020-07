Amenities

Welcome to this updated & well-maintained Oak Forest Home that sits on a LARGE 10,471 sq ft Lot. Did you see the enormous Living Area? Plus you have 3 bedrooms, 1 bath & 1/car attached garage. It features a Chef's Kitchen, with a great dining room, gorgeous wood floors throughout & a HUGE YARD to play!! You will absolutely love life, here, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks & more.