All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2026 Sabine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2026 Sabine
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

2026 Sabine

2026 Sabine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2026 Sabine Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Plaza Del Lago Apartments defines community. The charming, yet causal neighborhood feel compliments the on-the-move lifestyles of its residents. Our North Dallas community is centrally located and in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, DISD schools, trendy restaurants, major highways, and only 15 minutes from downtown Dallas.

Community Features
Two Pool
Four Onsite Laundry Centers
Near Public Transit
BBQ/Picnic Area
Sports Courts
Covered Parking
Playground
Speaking Staff
Lush Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Sabine have any available units?
2026 Sabine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Sabine have?
Some of 2026 Sabine's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Sabine currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Sabine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Sabine pet-friendly?
No, 2026 Sabine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2026 Sabine offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Sabine offers parking.
Does 2026 Sabine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Sabine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Sabine have a pool?
Yes, 2026 Sabine has a pool.
Does 2026 Sabine have accessible units?
No, 2026 Sabine does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Sabine have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Sabine does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston