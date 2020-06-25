2026 Sabine

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

Plaza Del Lago Apartments defines community. The charming, yet causal neighborhood feel compliments the on-the-move lifestyles of its residents. Our North Dallas community is centrally located and in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, DISD schools, trendy restaurants, major highways, and only 15 minutes from downtown Dallas.



Community Features

Two Pool

Four Onsite Laundry Centers

Near Public Transit

BBQ/Picnic Area

Sports Courts

Covered Parking

Playground

Speaking Staff

Lush Landscaping