All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2018 PALM FOREST Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2018 PALM FOREST Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:59 AM

2018 PALM FOREST Lane

2018 Palm Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2018 Palm Forest Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning Townhome at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway Community! This property is immaculate it features an amazing open layout, formal dining and living offer beautiful lake views. Rare to find Town Home that offers a big patio area plus a spacious living room. Second to none location, with extra parking spaces for visitors just by the home. Features 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, open concept kitchen and breakfast area, at second level offers huge master bedroom with sitting area with balcony that overlooks the lake, plus two bedrooms with a bathroom. Great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have any available units?
2018 PALM FOREST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have?
Some of 2018 PALM FOREST Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 PALM FOREST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2018 PALM FOREST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 PALM FOREST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane offers parking.
Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have a pool?
No, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane has accessible units.
Does 2018 PALM FOREST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 PALM FOREST Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Villas at Huffmeister
15050 Copper Grove Blvd
Houston, TX 77095
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston