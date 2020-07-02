2018 PALM FOREST Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning Townhome at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway Community! This property is immaculate it features an amazing open layout, formal dining and living offer beautiful lake views. Rare to find Town Home that offers a big patio area plus a spacious living room. Second to none location, with extra parking spaces for visitors just by the home. Features 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, open concept kitchen and breakfast area, at second level offers huge master bedroom with sitting area with balcony that overlooks the lake, plus two bedrooms with a bathroom. Great place to call home!