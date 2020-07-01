2011 Fairway Green Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub

GOLF LOVERS, LEASE UNTIL YOU SELL THAT OTHER HOME OR QUALIFY TO PURCHASE! PRESTIGIOUS KINGWOOD GREEN PARDISE ON A GOLF COURSE LOT NESTLED AT THE END OF A CULDESAC! Covered patio with oversized hot tub for parties or relaxation! Private balcony off upstairs gameroom. 2 bedrooms down & 1 is the master. High ceilings throughout & Grand display of windows across the back with golf course view. Open island kitchen concept w/ stainless appliances. Huge mud room off the garage. Tons of storage & extra closet space. Cobblestone driveway & oversized 3 car garage. Grand entry with split formal dining and study. Distressed hardwood flooring & soothing gray tones throughout. EZ commute downtown & Minutes from Town Center Kingwood.