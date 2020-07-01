All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

2011 Fairway Green Drive

2011 Fairway Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Fairway Green Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
GOLF LOVERS, LEASE UNTIL YOU SELL THAT OTHER HOME OR QUALIFY TO PURCHASE! PRESTIGIOUS KINGWOOD GREEN PARDISE ON A GOLF COURSE LOT NESTLED AT THE END OF A CULDESAC! Covered patio with oversized hot tub for parties or relaxation! Private balcony off upstairs gameroom. 2 bedrooms down & 1 is the master. High ceilings throughout & Grand display of windows across the back with golf course view. Open island kitchen concept w/ stainless appliances. Huge mud room off the garage. Tons of storage & extra closet space. Cobblestone driveway & oversized 3 car garage. Grand entry with split formal dining and study. Distressed hardwood flooring & soothing gray tones throughout. EZ commute downtown & Minutes from Town Center Kingwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have any available units?
2011 Fairway Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have?
Some of 2011 Fairway Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Fairway Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Fairway Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Fairway Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Fairway Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Fairway Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Fairway Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Fairway Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 Fairway Green Drive has accessible units.
Does 2011 Fairway Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Fairway Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

