2011 Fairway Green Drive

GOLF LOVERS, LEASE UNTIL YOU SELL THAT OTHER HOME OR QUALIFY TO PURCHASE! PRESTIGIOUS KINGWOOD GREEN PARDISE ON A GOLF COURSE LOT NESTLED AT THE END OF A CULDESAC! Covered patio with oversized hot tub for parties or relaxation! Private balcony off upstairs gameroom. 2 bedrooms down & 1 is the master. High ceilings throughout & Grand display of windows across the back with golf course view. Open island kitchen concept w/ stainless appliances. Huge mud room off the garage. Tons of storage & extra closet space. Cobblestone driveway & oversized 3 car garage. Grand entry with split formal dining and study. Distressed hardwood flooring & soothing gray tones throughout. EZ commute downtown & Minutes from Town Center Kingwood.