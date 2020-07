Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Unique contemporary townhome equipped with all your necessities, brand new furniture and ready to move in! Located in the heart of Houston near the Museum District Houston minutes from Downtown Uptown Midtown Rice Military West Houston Energy Corridor Heights and surrounded by the nations largest Medical Center. This townhome is located near the exit of Houstons primary Southwest Freeway (59) giving you access to the entire city in no time. Cozy comfort with urban style city living