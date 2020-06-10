All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:14 PM

201 Danna Lane

201 Danna Ln · No Longer Available
Location

201 Danna Ln, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Location! Location! Work downtown or along the rail and never have to drive. Lindale Park Rail Station is steps away. Be the first to live in this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with flex room. The master bedroom is HUGE and the master closet is enormous. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, plenty of cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Two car garage and great backyard for hanging out or barbecues. Super close to downtown, the Heights, and the rail. Lawn care, gas, and water are included. Outdoor camera that can be monitored on personal phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Danna Lane have any available units?
201 Danna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Danna Lane have?
Some of 201 Danna Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Danna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Danna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Danna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 201 Danna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 201 Danna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Danna Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Danna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Danna Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Danna Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Danna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Danna Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Danna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Danna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Danna Lane has units with dishwashers.

