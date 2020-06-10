201 Danna Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Location! Location! Work downtown or along the rail and never have to drive. Lindale Park Rail Station is steps away. Be the first to live in this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with flex room. The master bedroom is HUGE and the master closet is enormous. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite, plenty of cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Two car garage and great backyard for hanging out or barbecues. Super close to downtown, the Heights, and the rail. Lawn care, gas, and water are included. Outdoor camera that can be monitored on personal phone.