2006 Gray Falls Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

NEWLY RENOVATED! A great opportunity to lease this unique newly renovated home conveniently located within the Energy Corridor providing you with an easy commute to the Greater Houston area and the City Center, Memorial City Mall just a stone's throw away.Featuring new and upgraded insulated windows and doors, outstanding fully updated decor throughout including all interior/exterior paint, updated modern style flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms all with new carpets and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The exterior has also benefited from a new roof, new paver patio and fully update exterior paint work. The backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends, close to the community pool and amenities with easy access to shopping on Westheimer, Hwy 6, I-10, Terry Hershey and George Bush Parks. A MUST SEE, move-in ready, this home is just waiting for you! NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY.