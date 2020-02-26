All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2006 Gray Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2006 Gray Falls Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:46 AM

2006 Gray Falls Drive

2006 Gray Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2006 Gray Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED! A great opportunity to lease this unique newly renovated home conveniently located within the Energy Corridor providing you with an easy commute to the Greater Houston area and the City Center, Memorial City Mall just a stone's throw away.Featuring new and upgraded insulated windows and doors, outstanding fully updated decor throughout including all interior/exterior paint, updated modern style flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms all with new carpets and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The exterior has also benefited from a new roof, new paver patio and fully update exterior paint work. The backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends, close to the community pool and amenities with easy access to shopping on Westheimer, Hwy 6, I-10, Terry Hershey and George Bush Parks. A MUST SEE, move-in ready, this home is just waiting for you! NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have any available units?
2006 Gray Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have?
Some of 2006 Gray Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Gray Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Gray Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Gray Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Gray Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Gray Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Gray Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Gray Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2006 Gray Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Gray Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Gray Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston