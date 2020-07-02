196 Oak Place Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine English style Town House, located in a gated community right in the heart of Midtown; This Lovett property 3 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, boast high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with wine rack, elevator, a cozy patio,vaulted ceilings in master bedroom. It is Within walking distance from gourmet restaurants, shopping areas, and the W Webster dog park. 45 and 59 are within minutes drive . Enjoy the outdoor life jogging, walking, and cycling along the buffalo bayou park. Midtown life style is just a call away!