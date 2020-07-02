All apartments in Houston
196 Oak Place Drive

196 Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

196 Oak Place, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine English style Town House, located in a gated community right in the heart of Midtown; This Lovett property 3 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, boast high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with wine rack, elevator, a cozy patio,vaulted ceilings in master bedroom. It is Within walking distance from gourmet restaurants, shopping areas, and the W Webster dog park. 45 and 59 are within minutes drive . Enjoy the outdoor life jogging, walking, and cycling along the buffalo bayou park. Midtown life style is just a call away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Oak Place Drive have any available units?
196 Oak Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Oak Place Drive have?
Some of 196 Oak Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Oak Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
196 Oak Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Oak Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 Oak Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 196 Oak Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 196 Oak Place Drive offers parking.
Does 196 Oak Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Oak Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Oak Place Drive have a pool?
No, 196 Oak Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 196 Oak Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 196 Oak Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Oak Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Oak Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

