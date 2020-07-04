All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY

7700 Capitol Street · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Capitol Street, Houston, TX 77012
Magnolia Park

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Get ready to experience European elegance in the Texas canyons! Wind your way through the tall trees of this hill-crested community and enjoy having access to fantastic amenities including a new video library, a fitness center, shimmering pool, business center and more!

Employer discounts are available and credit cards are accepted! The natural beauty all around will capture your heart! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (11462)
Apartment Experts - North Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have any available units?
195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have?
Some of 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY currently offering any rent specials?
195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY pet-friendly?
No, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY offer parking?
No, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY does not offer parking.
Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have a pool?
Yes, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY has a pool.
Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have accessible units?
No, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 7700 CAPITOL OF TX HWY does not have units with dishwashers.

