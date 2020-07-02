All apartments in Houston
1944 Norfolk Street

1944 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Norfolk Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Soft contemporary design in sought after Upper Kirby. The 1st floor grand living space features a 21' ceiling with a wall of windows which overlook the private landscaped yard. Pristine condition boasting an open floor plan, large tile & hardwood flooring plus lots of natural light throughout. The Master suite leaves ample space for a sitting area and flows nicely into the ensuite bath lined with Travertine flooring and shower surround. A master closet so large it has an island with built-in storage. The second level loft space is great for an office, nursery or den. You'll find two generous bedrooms on the third level each with their own full bathroom. And last but not least a game room perfect for kids or a movie night. This home has it all with a private driveway, first floor living, gated entry and private yard. Conveniently located near Rice Univ, Med Center, Downtown, Galleria and excellent restaurants!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Norfolk Street have any available units?
1944 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 1944 Norfolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1944 Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Norfolk Street offers parking.
Does 1944 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 1944 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1944 Norfolk Street has accessible units.
Does 1944 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Norfolk Street has units with dishwashers.

