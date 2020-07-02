1944 Norfolk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Soft contemporary design in sought after Upper Kirby. The 1st floor grand living space features a 21' ceiling with a wall of windows which overlook the private landscaped yard. Pristine condition boasting an open floor plan, large tile & hardwood flooring plus lots of natural light throughout. The Master suite leaves ample space for a sitting area and flows nicely into the ensuite bath lined with Travertine flooring and shower surround. A master closet so large it has an island with built-in storage. The second level loft space is great for an office, nursery or den. You'll find two generous bedrooms on the third level each with their own full bathroom. And last but not least a game room perfect for kids or a movie night. This home has it all with a private driveway, first floor living, gated entry and private yard. Conveniently located near Rice Univ, Med Center, Downtown, Galleria and excellent restaurants!