1938 Upland Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:54 AM

1938 Upland Dr

1938 Upland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Upland Dr, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MI SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH! - Located in Upland Village, 2-story, 3 br, 2 bath duplex, built 1983, approx 1326 sqft, Spring Branch ISD, living room, dining area off kitchen, electric stove, d/w, fridge incl, electric w/d hookups, 1st floor br with full bath, shower stall only, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and shared full bath, carpet and ceiling fans throughout, private patio area off dining room with gate access to parking area behind building, max 2 vehicles, tenant pays all utils, no smoking,pets negotiable: max 2 pets: dogs under 20 lbs, $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.

(RLNE4544328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Upland Dr have any available units?
1938 Upland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Upland Dr have?
Some of 1938 Upland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Upland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Upland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Upland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Upland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Upland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Upland Dr offers parking.
Does 1938 Upland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Upland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Upland Dr have a pool?
No, 1938 Upland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Upland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1938 Upland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Upland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Upland Dr has units with dishwashers.

