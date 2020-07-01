1938 Upland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MI SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH! - Located in Upland Village, 2-story, 3 br, 2 bath duplex, built 1983, approx 1326 sqft, Spring Branch ISD, living room, dining area off kitchen, electric stove, d/w, fridge incl, electric w/d hookups, 1st floor br with full bath, shower stall only, 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and shared full bath, carpet and ceiling fans throughout, private patio area off dining room with gate access to parking area behind building, max 2 vehicles, tenant pays all utils, no smoking,pets negotiable: max 2 pets: dogs under 20 lbs, $250 refundable pet deposit per pet.



(RLNE4544328)