Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

1936 Lexington

1936 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1936 Lexington Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home in the Heart of Montrose - Unique two bedroom, free-standing home in the heart of Montrose! Updated home with vintage charm, hardwood floors through out living room and bedrooms with gorgeous granite counter tops and plenty of storage in the kitchen. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, Handy built-in ironing boards and washer/dryer included! Additional sun porch and deck with lawn chairs for full relaxation! Beautiful home in the best location in Montrose! Minutes from shops and restaurants on S.Shepherd!

Come see it today!

Call/text Megan at 832-293-7981 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5363095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Lexington have any available units?
1936 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Lexington have?
Some of 1936 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Lexington offer parking?
No, 1936 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 1936 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lexington have a pool?
No, 1936 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.

