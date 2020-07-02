All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1921 Converse Street

1921 Converse Street
Location

1921 Converse Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This stunning four-story home in the heart of Montrose is ready for move-in. Near the intersection of Montrose and West Grey, this stucco beauty features a private double driveway parking, no shared walls, fourth floor private terrace with downtown Houston views, solid oak floors, commercial-grade appliances, high ceilings, custom high end finishes throughout with marble counters. First floor is a bedroom with en-suite bath. Second floor is kitchen and living space with high ceilings, third floor features master bedroom and a secondary bedroom with ensuite bath, and top floor is en entertainment space with skyline views of our great city. Close to all of the area's top restaurants, museums, and shopping. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Converse Street have any available units?
1921 Converse Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Converse Street have?
Some of 1921 Converse Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Converse Street currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Converse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Converse Street pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Converse Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1921 Converse Street offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Converse Street offers parking.
Does 1921 Converse Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Converse Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Converse Street have a pool?
No, 1921 Converse Street does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Converse Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1921 Converse Street has accessible units.
Does 1921 Converse Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Converse Street has units with dishwashers.

