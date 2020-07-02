1921 Converse Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

This stunning four-story home in the heart of Montrose is ready for move-in. Near the intersection of Montrose and West Grey, this stucco beauty features a private double driveway parking, no shared walls, fourth floor private terrace with downtown Houston views, solid oak floors, commercial-grade appliances, high ceilings, custom high end finishes throughout with marble counters. First floor is a bedroom with en-suite bath. Second floor is kitchen and living space with high ceilings, third floor features master bedroom and a secondary bedroom with ensuite bath, and top floor is en entertainment space with skyline views of our great city. Close to all of the area's top restaurants, museums, and shopping. Welcome home.