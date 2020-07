Amenities

pet friendly elevator fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities elevator game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful gated enclave of 6 freestanding homes with stunning rooftop view of Downtown/ Midtown and the Med-center. Gourmet island kitchen, open living areas, fireplace and an elevator at all levels. Fabulous Master Suite with stunning Master bathroom & closet. Two additional bedrooms (one located on 1st floor) + gameroom. This property is minutes from all major Houston Areas including Downtown, the Med-Center, Memorial Park and the Galleria. This is a must see!!