1914 Maryland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular soft contemporary home, located in one of Houstons most popular neighborhoods near River Oaks Shopping Center and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more. Minutes from Downtown, The Medical Center, & Galleria. This home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. A third-floor master retreat includes separate sitting area with a chandelier, huge walk-in closet and bathroom with free-standing tub and shower with dual heads. Stunning views from the fourth floor terrace - great for entertaining. Home includes refrigerator, full size washer and dryer as well as a TV on the terrace.