All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1914 Maryland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1914 Maryland Street
Last updated September 22 2019 at 6:42 PM

1914 Maryland Street

1914 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1914 Maryland Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular soft contemporary home, located in one of Houstons most popular neighborhoods near River Oaks Shopping Center and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more. Minutes from Downtown, The Medical Center, & Galleria. This home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. A third-floor master retreat includes separate sitting area with a chandelier, huge walk-in closet and bathroom with free-standing tub and shower with dual heads. Stunning views from the fourth floor terrace - great for entertaining. Home includes refrigerator, full size washer and dryer as well as a TV on the terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Maryland Street have any available units?
1914 Maryland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Maryland Street have?
Some of 1914 Maryland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Maryland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Maryland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Maryland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Maryland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1914 Maryland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Maryland Street offers parking.
Does 1914 Maryland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Maryland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Maryland Street have a pool?
No, 1914 Maryland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Maryland Street have accessible units?
No, 1914 Maryland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Maryland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Maryland Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston