All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1911 Revere Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1911 Revere Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:09 AM

1911 Revere Street

1911 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1911 Revere Street, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Inspired by The Cadogan Hotel in London, CADOGAN PLACE is located in the River Oaks area adjacent to its sisterproperty, Winfield Gate. Townhome is geared to the sophisticated urbanite's desires for gracious living, easy entertaining & elegant spaces, w/o concerns of time-consuming property maintenance. Enjoy the ''lock & leave lifestyle.'' 2 FPs, luxurious master suite, elevator, epicurean kitchen & the finest finishes. Impresses on day one & continues to prove its value & luxury for years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Revere Street have any available units?
1911 Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Revere Street have?
Some of 1911 Revere Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Revere Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Revere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1911 Revere Street offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Revere Street offers parking.
Does 1911 Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Revere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Revere Street have a pool?
No, 1911 Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Revere Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Arbor Point
18142 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston