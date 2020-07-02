1911 Revere Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Inspired by The Cadogan Hotel in London, CADOGAN PLACE is located in the River Oaks area adjacent to its sisterproperty, Winfield Gate. Townhome is geared to the sophisticated urbanite's desires for gracious living, easy entertaining & elegant spaces, w/o concerns of time-consuming property maintenance. Enjoy the ''lock & leave lifestyle.'' 2 FPs, luxurious master suite, elevator, epicurean kitchen & the finest finishes. Impresses on day one & continues to prove its value & luxury for years