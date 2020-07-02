All apartments in Houston
191 Asbury Street

191 Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

191 Asbury Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate townhouse with a desirable location. On the first level there is a bedroom with private bath that could also be a study. The second level is the main living and dining areas. An island kitchen is fully equipped and has a large pantry.The next level has a relaxing gameroom with a large closet for storage. An exquisite master suite is on the next level and has a beautiful master bath and a large walk-in closet. The 3rd secondary bedroom with a private bath is on the next level. This home is turnkey for someone needing a fully furnished home and also includes linens,dishes and beautiful decor. A gated entry and parking for guest is an extra plus for this property. The entry gate at the street opens to a relaxing and private courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Asbury Street have any available units?
191 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Asbury Street have?
Some of 191 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 191 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 191 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 191 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 191 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.

