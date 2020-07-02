191 Asbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Immaculate townhouse with a desirable location. On the first level there is a bedroom with private bath that could also be a study. The second level is the main living and dining areas. An island kitchen is fully equipped and has a large pantry.The next level has a relaxing gameroom with a large closet for storage. An exquisite master suite is on the next level and has a beautiful master bath and a large walk-in closet. The 3rd secondary bedroom with a private bath is on the next level. This home is turnkey for someone needing a fully furnished home and also includes linens,dishes and beautiful decor. A gated entry and parking for guest is an extra plus for this property. The entry gate at the street opens to a relaxing and private courtyard.