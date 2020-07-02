1907 Holcombe Blvd

Amenities
So you've become a zombie. Damnit, that sucks. Yeah, it does suck, at least in the aggregate. But your sudden transformation into a re-animated person of the dead has come with some perks. Unlike your other wretched brain eating brethren, you've managed to maintain some of your human decency.
With enough make-up, stylish clothing and ability to quell your desire to eat other humans, you're able to still be a part of normal human society which is a plus. Your new transformation has also made you reflect on your first life. The wish-I-had's and other I-worked-in a-crappy-office type regrets no longer loom over you. You've decided to pursue your life long passion of singing! Anyways, you're become super famous...at least online (some people are still sketched out about seeing you perform in person for obvious reasons).
Your newfound internet fame has resulted in large amounts of wealth and prosperity from those online streaming dollars. Now, you're able to finally afford living in that fine luxury Houston penthouse. Yes, you know the one, the one with the electronic keyless entry locks, and the subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.
Apartment Amenities
22 story residential tower
Penthouses featuring upgraded bathrooms, waterfall-style quartz counter tops, wood-style flooring in bedrooms and custom-wood modular closets
Electronic keyless entry locks
Grey Oak wood style floors
Upgraded lighting package
Single basin under mount sink
Subway tile backsplash
Whirlpool stainless steel appliances
USB outlets
Teal Hot Water System Learn More
Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops
Nest thermostats
Community Amenities
Infinity-edge Pool with Private Cabanas
3,000 sq. ft. Fitness & Workout Club
Outdoor Kitchen, Grills & Fire Pits
Yoga Studio & Outdoor Yoga Terrace
Massage Room
Cyber Cafe
Media Lounge
Entertainment Room
Conference Room
Onsite Massage Therapist & Spa
Resident Lounge & Party Room
Dog Park
Indoor bike storage and repair shop
Direct access gate to Buffalo Bayou running trails
Sports Lawn with outdoor games
Resident Services including Valet and Concierge
Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
Electric Charging Stations
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.