1907 Holcombe Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

1907 Holcombe Blvd

1907 Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
valet service
yoga
So you've become a zombie. Damnit, that sucks. Yeah, it does suck, at least in the aggregate. But your sudden transformation into a re-animated person of the dead has come with some perks. Unlike your other wretched brain eating brethren, you've managed to maintain some of your human decency.

With enough make-up, stylish clothing and ability to quell your desire to eat other humans, you're able to still be a part of normal human society which is a plus. Your new transformation has also made you reflect on your first life. The wish-I-had's and other I-worked-in a-crappy-office type regrets no longer loom over you. You've decided to pursue your life long passion of singing! Anyways, you're become super famous...at least online (some people are still sketched out about seeing you perform in person for obvious reasons).

Your newfound internet fame has resulted in large amounts of wealth and prosperity from those online streaming dollars. Now, you're able to finally afford living in that fine luxury Houston penthouse. Yes, you know the one, the one with the electronic keyless entry locks, and the subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

22 story residential tower

Penthouses featuring upgraded bathrooms, waterfall-style quartz counter tops, wood-style flooring in bedrooms and custom-wood modular closets

Electronic keyless entry locks

Grey Oak wood style floors

Upgraded lighting package

Single basin under mount sink

Subway tile backsplash

Whirlpool stainless steel appliances

USB outlets

Teal Hot Water System Learn More

Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops

Nest thermostats

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Infinity-edge Pool with Private Cabanas

3,000 sq. ft. Fitness & Workout Club

Outdoor Kitchen, Grills & Fire Pits

Yoga Studio & Outdoor Yoga Terrace

Massage Room

Cyber Cafe

Media Lounge

Entertainment Room

Conference Room

Onsite Massage Therapist & Spa

Resident Lounge & Party Room

Dog Park

Indoor bike storage and repair shop

Direct access gate to Buffalo Bayou running trails

Sports Lawn with outdoor games

Resident Services including Valet and Concierge

Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Electric Charging Stations

>>>>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have any available units?
1907 Holcombe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have?
Some of 1907 Holcombe Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Holcombe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Holcombe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Holcombe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Holcombe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Holcombe Blvd offers parking.
Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Holcombe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1907 Holcombe Blvd has a pool.
Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1907 Holcombe Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1907 Holcombe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Holcombe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

