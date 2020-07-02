1907 Holcombe Blvd

Amenities

So you've become a zombie. Damnit, that sucks. Yeah, it does suck, at least in the aggregate. But your sudden transformation into a re-animated person of the dead has come with some perks. Unlike your other wretched brain eating brethren, you've managed to maintain some of your human decency.



With enough make-up, stylish clothing and ability to quell your desire to eat other humans, you're able to still be a part of normal human society which is a plus. Your new transformation has also made you reflect on your first life. The wish-I-had's and other I-worked-in a-crappy-office type regrets no longer loom over you. You've decided to pursue your life long passion of singing! Anyways, you're become super famous...at least online (some people are still sketched out about seeing you perform in person for obvious reasons).



Your newfound internet fame has resulted in large amounts of wealth and prosperity from those online streaming dollars. Now, you're able to finally afford living in that fine luxury Houston penthouse. Yes, you know the one, the one with the electronic keyless entry locks, and the subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.



Apartment Amenities



22 story residential tower



Penthouses featuring upgraded bathrooms, waterfall-style quartz counter tops, wood-style flooring in bedrooms and custom-wood modular closets



Electronic keyless entry locks



Grey Oak wood style floors



Upgraded lighting package



Single basin under mount sink



Subway tile backsplash



Whirlpool stainless steel appliances



USB outlets



Teal Hot Water System Learn More



Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops



Nest thermostats



Community Amenities



Infinity-edge Pool with Private Cabanas



3,000 sq. ft. Fitness & Workout Club



Outdoor Kitchen, Grills & Fire Pits



Yoga Studio & Outdoor Yoga Terrace



Massage Room



Cyber Cafe



Media Lounge



Entertainment Room



Conference Room



Onsite Massage Therapist & Spa



Resident Lounge & Party Room



Dog Park



Indoor bike storage and repair shop



Direct access gate to Buffalo Bayou running trails



Sports Lawn with outdoor games



Resident Services including Valet and Concierge



Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles



Electric Charging Stations



