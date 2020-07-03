1906 Shadow Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be37a34060 ---- Come take a look today at this gorgeous house! It won\'t last long! Home is beautifully landscaped on a quiet street. There is a large backyard with a covered patio and backs up to a wooded lot for entertaining. Interior boasts of a large kitchen/breakfast combo. If you want to have a party you have plenty of room in the Formal dining room and also you have a study to get your work done in. This house has vaulted ceilings with a fireplace in the living room. The hall bathroom has handicap facilities. The house has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator will be included but not warrantied. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year Carpet Hardwood Flooring One Fireplace Possible With Approval Study W/D Hookups Only