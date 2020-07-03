All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 30 2019 at 1:35 PM

1906 Shadow Rock

1906 Shadow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Shadow Rock Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be37a34060 ---- Come take a look today at this gorgeous house! It won\'t last long! Home is beautifully landscaped on a quiet street. There is a large backyard with a covered patio and backs up to a wooded lot for entertaining. Interior boasts of a large kitchen/breakfast combo. If you want to have a party you have plenty of room in the Formal dining room and also you have a study to get your work done in. This house has vaulted ceilings with a fireplace in the living room. The hall bathroom has handicap facilities. The house has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator will be included but not warrantied. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year Carpet Hardwood Flooring One Fireplace Possible With Approval Study W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Shadow Rock have any available units?
1906 Shadow Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Shadow Rock have?
Some of 1906 Shadow Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Shadow Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Shadow Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Shadow Rock pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Shadow Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1906 Shadow Rock offer parking?
No, 1906 Shadow Rock does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Shadow Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Shadow Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Shadow Rock have a pool?
No, 1906 Shadow Rock does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Shadow Rock have accessible units?
Yes, 1906 Shadow Rock has accessible units.
Does 1906 Shadow Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Shadow Rock does not have units with dishwashers.

