Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful townhome in gated community with POOL and HOT TUB!! Great location near shopping, dining, and very close to Downtown and the Theater District. One bedroom/one full bath on each floor -- master bedroom has large bath and extra long master closet. Small front yard with pedestrian gate, rear-loading garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay, and the water bill is included in the rent! Energy Star home - available June 1st.