Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:22 AM

1835 Branard Street

1835 Branard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Branard Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury comfort with quick access to the best of Houston! Big windows & bright lights thanks to 2nd floor living! With a walkscore of 89 & just mins away from Downtown, TMC & Galleria! Walking distance to highly acclaimed schools in the city: public/private! Hermann Park, Menil Collection & award winning Levy Park are all in the vicinity! Open floor plan upstairs: custom built in shelves, fireplace, double pane windows & hardwood floor throughout! Refreshed kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops! Master offers large walk-in closet, his and her sinks, shower and a jetted tub! Also has access to a large, private, tree-shaded balcony big enough for a table and four chairs with a spiral staircase that will lead you to the outdoor jacuzzi! Thanks to their renewable energy integration including customizable solar panels, they offer monthly utility bills fixed at lower rates! Better yet, this energy efficient home features a 220V outlet to enable level 2 charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Branard Street have any available units?
1835 Branard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Branard Street have?
Some of 1835 Branard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Branard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Branard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Branard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Branard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1835 Branard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Branard Street offers parking.
Does 1835 Branard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Branard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Branard Street have a pool?
No, 1835 Branard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Branard Street have accessible units?
No, 1835 Branard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Branard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Branard Street has units with dishwashers.

