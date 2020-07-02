1835 Branard Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury comfort with quick access to the best of Houston! Big windows & bright lights thanks to 2nd floor living! With a walkscore of 89 & just mins away from Downtown, TMC & Galleria! Walking distance to highly acclaimed schools in the city: public/private! Hermann Park, Menil Collection & award winning Levy Park are all in the vicinity! Open floor plan upstairs: custom built in shelves, fireplace, double pane windows & hardwood floor throughout! Refreshed kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops! Master offers large walk-in closet, his and her sinks, shower and a jetted tub! Also has access to a large, private, tree-shaded balcony big enough for a table and four chairs with a spiral staircase that will lead you to the outdoor jacuzzi! Thanks to their renewable energy integration including customizable solar panels, they offer monthly utility bills fixed at lower rates! Better yet, this energy efficient home features a 220V outlet to enable level 2 charging.