18266 Main street

Take your executive corporate rental game to the next level with this luxury one bedroom fully furnished condo in a downtown Houston high-rise. CHBO Certified and featuring gorgeous furnishings, a spacious interior, and plenty of building amenities, its perfect for VIPs or clients of downtown employers. Available for as little as one year, its a great start to your time in the Bayou City, and your pet is welcome too.



These lofts are next to Main Street Station, home to Houstons light rail which is at your front door. This 1,100 sq. ft. condo is both hip and refined. Exposed slab, track lighting, and oil paintings add cool while leather seating and solid wood furniture add elegance. Get your work done at the office desk with wireless printer in the living room. The leather sofa sectional frames a big flat screen TV with cable, plus of course you have high speed Wi-Fi for streaming shows. The kitchen features a bar counter with soft leather seating and behind that a wine rack for your best vintages. In the kitchen, you have whatever you need to cook and stainless-steel appliances to boot entertaining here is a must. Dramatic track lighting illuminates a soft king bed with under bed dresser storage and a walk-in closet. Your own washer-dryer and maid service will make this an even more comfortable experience. The lofts have a dedicated exercise room, too, so you can get your workout done without leaving the building.



In the late 1970s Houstons Oil and Gas scene became a boom that grew the city exponentially. The industry today has had its ups and downs, but Houston and especially downtown still run on the power of Texas crude. BP, Shell, Exxon, Weatherford, Halliburton, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Anadarko, Baker Hughes, and others run multi-billion-dollar global operations from Houston. A close runner up to driving the economy is health care. Methodist, Memorial-Hermann, MD Anderson, and Baylor College of Medicine form the core of a medical system downtown that