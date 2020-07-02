1826 Creek Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 03/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Spring Branch - Property Id: 221589



Beautiful spacious home in quiet and safe neighborhood. Great covered back patio ideal for entertaining with landscaped yard. First and last month due at signing. Lawn Care & Home Security System at additional cost if interested.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5534570)