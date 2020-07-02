All apartments in Houston
1826 Creek Dr.

1826 Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Spring Branch - Property Id: 221589

Beautiful spacious home in quiet and safe neighborhood. Great covered back patio ideal for entertaining with landscaped yard. First and last month due at signing. Lawn Care & Home Security System at additional cost if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221589
Property Id 221589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5534570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Creek Dr. have any available units?
1826 Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Creek Dr. have?
Some of 1826 Creek Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1826 Creek Dr. offer parking?
No, 1826 Creek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 1826 Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1826 Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Creek Dr. has units with dishwashers.

