1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:38 PM

1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane

1823 Jade Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Jade Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
Exquisite Soft Contemporary Custom Built Home at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway Community! Contemporary flair offering superb finishes with clean lines throughout and lots of upgrades. Features open floor plan where main living room, kitchen and breakfast area boasts expansive glass windows and doors with views of spectacular veranda, outdoor kitchen living area and pool. Property offers 5 Bedrooms. Master Suite Retreat downstairs with direct access to pavilion, and a sought after secondary en suite guest bedroom down. At second level it provides huge game room with endless possibilities... access to massive balcony with stunning views of resort style backyard and 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Incredibly well thought floor plan for outstanding outdoor-indoor luxury living at its best! Second to none location at steps away of Opal Lake and walking trails. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have any available units?
1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have?
Some of 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane offers parking.
Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane has a pool.
Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane has accessible units.
Does 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane has units with dishwashers.

