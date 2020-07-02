1823 JADE HOLLOW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool

Exquisite Soft Contemporary Custom Built Home at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway Community! Contemporary flair offering superb finishes with clean lines throughout and lots of upgrades. Features open floor plan where main living room, kitchen and breakfast area boasts expansive glass windows and doors with views of spectacular veranda, outdoor kitchen living area and pool. Property offers 5 Bedrooms. Master Suite Retreat downstairs with direct access to pavilion, and a sought after secondary en suite guest bedroom down. At second level it provides huge game room with endless possibilities... access to massive balcony with stunning views of resort style backyard and 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Incredibly well thought floor plan for outstanding outdoor-indoor luxury living at its best! Second to none location at steps away of Opal Lake and walking trails. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.