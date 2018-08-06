1818 Ryon St

Amenities

Located on a corner lot, this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath is now ready for immediate move-in! Updated with wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted, spacious backyard for gatherings, and minutes from Downtown Houston!...so much comfort and style! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Call listing agent today for a tour! Ask about our No-Upfront Security Deposit program for those that qualify!