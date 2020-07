Amenities

Unit 8 is rented but the tenant has not moved in yet. The unit that is available is unit 4 which is currently occupied until the end of June. Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with all hard floors. Section 8 is welcome. Please call 832-759-4629 or email lobowen15@gmail.com with any questions. Current special - 1 month free rent! Comes with stove, wall unit, and refridgerator.