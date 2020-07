Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roof Terrace Townhome with a Spectacular Downtown view, blocks away from the exciting Washington Corridor, with abundant shopping, entertainment and stylish restaurants. Best access to Downtown, Memorial, Galleria, major Highways and hiking/biking trails. Open floor plan w/12' high ceilings, very elegant upscale finishes, stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, & more! Do not miss out on this home!