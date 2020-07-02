All apartments in Houston
1813 Goliad Street
1813 Goliad Street

1813 Goliad St · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Goliad St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedrooms/3 1/3 baths 3 story freestanding home features a large open concept living area and kitchen with an over-sized island and dry bar w/wine fridge, great for entertaining. Master bedroom opens up to a breathtaking en-suite with free standing tub/separate shower and walk-in closet. The rooftop deck is a must see. No need to worry about parking, this home is equipped with a two car garage with remote door openers, double wide driveway and an additional parking space on the right side of property for additional parking. Custom shutter window coverings throughout. All these amenities in the heart of the city; minutes from Downtown, Sawyer Yards, Heights Hike and Bike trail. Easy access to I-10 and I-45 Interstate Highways. Washer and dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Goliad Street have any available units?
1813 Goliad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Goliad Street have?
Some of 1813 Goliad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Goliad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Goliad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Goliad Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Goliad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1813 Goliad Street offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Goliad Street offers parking.
Does 1813 Goliad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Goliad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Goliad Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Goliad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Goliad Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1813 Goliad Street has accessible units.
Does 1813 Goliad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Goliad Street has units with dishwashers.

