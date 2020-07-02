1813 Goliad Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedrooms/3 1/3 baths 3 story freestanding home features a large open concept living area and kitchen with an over-sized island and dry bar w/wine fridge, great for entertaining. Master bedroom opens up to a breathtaking en-suite with free standing tub/separate shower and walk-in closet. The rooftop deck is a must see. No need to worry about parking, this home is equipped with a two car garage with remote door openers, double wide driveway and an additional parking space on the right side of property for additional parking. Custom shutter window coverings throughout. All these amenities in the heart of the city; minutes from Downtown, Sawyer Yards, Heights Hike and Bike trail. Easy access to I-10 and I-45 Interstate Highways. Washer and dryer and refrigerator are included.