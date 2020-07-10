All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1803 Peer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1803 Peer Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:39 PM

1803 Peer Drive

1803 Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1803 Peer Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
You do not want to miss out on this beauty in the established Royal Oaks subdivision. This home has all the extras. The lot boasts beautiful, mature trees, on a huge corner lot with ample parking. Gorgeously remodeled eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room that will accommodate a 10-person table or more, huge open floor plan drenched in sunlight, perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bonus/game room with 2 closets can even be flexed as a 4th bedroom, with separate office space! The master boasts an additional seating/flex area, massive his and her closets, and a gorgeous en suite with frame less glass shower. The possibilities are endless with this home. Come see it today...this one will not last much longer at this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Peer Drive have any available units?
1803 Peer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Peer Drive have?
Some of 1803 Peer Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Peer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Peer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Peer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Peer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1803 Peer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Peer Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 Peer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Peer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Peer Drive have a pool?
No, 1803 Peer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Peer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 Peer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Peer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Peer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston