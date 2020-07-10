1803 Peer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

You do not want to miss out on this beauty in the established Royal Oaks subdivision. This home has all the extras. The lot boasts beautiful, mature trees, on a huge corner lot with ample parking. Gorgeously remodeled eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room that will accommodate a 10-person table or more, huge open floor plan drenched in sunlight, perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bonus/game room with 2 closets can even be flexed as a 4th bedroom, with separate office space! The master boasts an additional seating/flex area, massive his and her closets, and a gorgeous en suite with frame less glass shower. The possibilities are endless with this home. Come see it today...this one will not last much longer at this price!