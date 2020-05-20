All apartments in Houston
1801 Wichita St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:12 PM

1801 Wichita St

1801 Wichita Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Wichita Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbd86990ae ----
Stunning home in the heart of the Museum District! Home features desirable first-floor living. No carpet. Spacious gated, side and backyard will be perfect for entertaining guests or your furry friends. Beautiful french doors lead to the backyard. This home boasts and open floor plan with tons of light. Kitchen has it all. Large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, and the fridge stays with the home. All bedrooms upstairs with a game room. Master features a large space, with a luxurious master bath. Double sinks, tub and tiled shower are perfect for a relaxing night after work. Good size secondary bedrooms are perfect for overnight guests. Washer and dryer stay with the home. Lease this beautiful home today!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Backyard
French Doors
Fridge Included
Game Room
Gas Stove
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Island
Museum District
Stainless Appliances
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Wichita St have any available units?
1801 Wichita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Wichita St have?
Some of 1801 Wichita St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Wichita St currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Wichita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Wichita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Wichita St is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Wichita St offer parking?
No, 1801 Wichita St does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Wichita St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Wichita St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Wichita St have a pool?
No, 1801 Wichita St does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Wichita St have accessible units?
No, 1801 Wichita St does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Wichita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Wichita St does not have units with dishwashers.

