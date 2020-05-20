1801 Wichita St

Amenities

Stunning home in the heart of the Museum District! Home features desirable first-floor living. No carpet. Spacious gated, side and backyard will be perfect for entertaining guests or your furry friends. Beautiful french doors lead to the backyard. This home boasts and open floor plan with tons of light. Kitchen has it all. Large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, and the fridge stays with the home. All bedrooms upstairs with a game room. Master features a large space, with a luxurious master bath. Double sinks, tub and tiled shower are perfect for a relaxing night after work. Good size secondary bedrooms are perfect for overnight guests. Washer and dryer stay with the home. Lease this beautiful home today!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.



