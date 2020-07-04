17483 West nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

This detached guesthouse is located minutes from I35 and Mopac and downtown, yet is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. It is walking distance to Central Market, many coffee shops and pubs. Quite literally the perfect location.



The guesthouse is on top of a vacant garage giving you the view of large old oak trees out the wooden planation shuttered windows. This guesthouse was fully remodeled a year ago with a very nice finishout. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the look with the 1940 original restored hardwood floors. The full kitchen is stocked with all the essentials and much more! Furnishings are all brand new and simple, modern. Enjoy your own small balcony with two chairs and a table, as well as a small fenced private yard.

Additional features:

-Your own full size washer and dryer in garage below plus some storage space.

-Fold out memory foam queen sleeper sofa

-Your own private mailing address and private mailbox is available.