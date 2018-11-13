1742 Norfolk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity on Well Priced Lease located conveniently between upper Kirby and Montrose. Spacious 2 Story Plan with First Floor Living, and 3 Bed / 2 Baths Upstairs! Home features Hardwoods throughout and no carpet! Large family room down w/ crown molding, spacious formal layout, elegant Dining Room, Cozy Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Both full baths up feature dual sinks and granite vanities. Washer/Dryer and Fridge Included in Lease. Easy Access to 59 Fwy, Downtown, Medical Center, Montrose, Rice University, and Rice Village... Great Value for Inner Loop Living. WON'T LAST LONG!!!