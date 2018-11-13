1742 Norfolk Street

Amenities
Great Opportunity on Well Priced Lease located conveniently between upper Kirby and Montrose. Spacious 2 Story Plan with First Floor Living, and 3 Bed / 2 Baths Upstairs! Home features Hardwoods throughout and no carpet! Large family room down w/ crown molding, spacious formal layout, elegant Dining Room, Cozy Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Both full baths up feature dual sinks and granite vanities. Washer/Dryer and Fridge Included in Lease. Easy Access to 59 Fwy, Downtown, Medical Center, Montrose, Rice University, and Rice Village... Great Value for Inner Loop Living. WON'T LAST LONG!!!