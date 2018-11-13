All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1742 Norfolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1742 Norfolk Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1742 Norfolk Street

1742 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1742 Norfolk Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Opportunity on Well Priced Lease located conveniently between upper Kirby and Montrose. Spacious 2 Story Plan with First Floor Living, and 3 Bed / 2 Baths Upstairs! Home features Hardwoods throughout and no carpet! Large family room down w/ crown molding, spacious formal layout, elegant Dining Room, Cozy Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Both full baths up feature dual sinks and granite vanities. Washer/Dryer and Fridge Included in Lease. Easy Access to 59 Fwy, Downtown, Medical Center, Montrose, Rice University, and Rice Village... Great Value for Inner Loop Living. WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Norfolk Street have any available units?
1742 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 1742 Norfolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1742 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1742 Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Norfolk Street offers parking.
Does 1742 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 1742 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 1742 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 Norfolk Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston