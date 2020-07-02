1740 Pine Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful all Wood floor update home in quiet and nice community, Spring Branch School. 3 Bedroom PLUS large room/game room/study/office. attached double garage with long driveway for another 2 car parking. This all brick single story home with 2 bathroom sitting in huge lot, Kitchen with upgrade Granite top, near new gas stove, double door fridge. NEW window treatment in whole house, large cover patio in back yard, outdoor BBQ, great for family entertainment. this Gem is tuck away from busy city life, move in and enjoy your summer!