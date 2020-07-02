1732 Michigan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant free-standing townhome freshly repainted inside and out in June 2018 - 2 bedrooms on the top floor, one bedroom plus a study on the first floor, offering an option for a small, fourth bedroom, as the study does have a large closet. 3 sets of French doors let abundant light in while giving the elevation a smart, inviting look. Hardwood flooring throughout the living area and all the bedrooms, slate and tile in the bathrooms and kitchen, no carpeting. Beautifully located on a quiet street, yet in the midst of it all! Must see --