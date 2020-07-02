All apartments in Houston
Location

1732 Michigan Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant free-standing townhome freshly repainted inside and out in June 2018 - 2 bedrooms on the top floor, one bedroom plus a study on the first floor, offering an option for a small, fourth bedroom, as the study does have a large closet. 3 sets of French doors let abundant light in while giving the elevation a smart, inviting look. Hardwood flooring throughout the living area and all the bedrooms, slate and tile in the bathrooms and kitchen, no carpeting. Beautifully located on a quiet street, yet in the midst of it all! Must see --

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Michigan Street have any available units?
1732 Michigan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Michigan Street have?
Some of 1732 Michigan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Michigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Michigan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Michigan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Michigan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1732 Michigan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Michigan Street offers parking.
Does 1732 Michigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Michigan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Michigan Street have a pool?
No, 1732 Michigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Michigan Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 Michigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Michigan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Michigan Street has units with dishwashers.

